Middleweight BMW X3 is right on the money

The xDrive30i comes with a half-decent array of standard-fit luxuries (see Tech Specs), but you’ll have to pay extra for some of the high-end stuff like a head-up display, wireless cellphone charger, electrically-powered front seats, locking/unlocking the car by touching the door handles, or using hand gestures to control things like the audio volume — to mention just a few of the options.

Semi-autonomous driver aids like automatic cruise control and lane-keeping assist are also available at extra cost.

Voice control technology in cars is becoming ever better and I was usually (though not always) able to change radio stations or input destinations by spoken instruction. The factory-fitted navigation also showed real-time traffic information on major routes, just like with Waze and Google Maps.

Cabin space inside the X3 comfortably accepts four tall adults and is roomy enough to make you question whether you really need to buy a larger X5. The big 550l boot expands to a cavernous 1,600l which swallows a 29” mountain bike whole.

In summary, I reckon the gutsy but economical 2.0l diesel at R711,369 is still the most sensible buy in the X3 range, but the appeal of the petrol xDrive30i is that at R776,631 it offers very decent performance and economy at a quarter-million rand saving over the range-topping M40i.

It may lack the character and outright pace of its six-cylinder brother, but that’s probably something one can live with at the price.