Ford SA starts building the Raptor

Next up was Trim 4 station where the work was slightly more complex, involving fitting a wiper motor. Make sure it’s the right way up, plug it into the wiring loom, and use a power tool to tighten three bolts to the correct torque. An alarm shrieks if you’ve undertightened a bolt, one of the countless checks and balances on the line to ensure product quality.

It’s fairly frenetic work and you only have a couple of minutes to complete the task, made more complicated by there being two different types of wiper motors. Here again, the mad scientist’s code sheet specifies which one to use. And make sure you go to the correct side of the car because left- and right-hand drive vehicles come through the line at random.

You get the hang of it and fall into a rhythm, but it’s hard work and it becomes monotonous.

There are dozens of stations in Ford’s factory, where the Rangers and Everests are assembled in a small piece at a time by factory workers. While the bodies are mostly built by robots, adding the countless pieces of trim, sound-deadening, and wiring is more complex work that requires humans.

The engines are built at Ford’s Port Elizabeth factory, and brought to Silverton where they’re slotted into the vehicles. Each vehicle that comes off the line is taken through a rough-road course to check for any rattles or squeaks, and a water spray to ensure there are no leaks.

After nearly three decades of test-driving and writing about cars, it was the first time I experienced what happens at the “coal face” of vehicle production and it was an eye opener. I spent only an hour or two at each station, and I take my hat off to the workers who spend eight or more hours a day doing the same repetitive task. And to the people who work out the complex process, ensuring that widget A isn’t accidentally united with vehicle B, pure genius.

Ford’s much-anticipated Ranger Raptor high-performance bakkie is due to go on sale in SA in the second quarter of 2019 at a price still to be announced.

The Raptor features a reinforced chassis supported by completely different front and rear suspension compared to the standard Ranger. Up front this unique Ford Performance model is equipped with heavy-duty springs and sturdy aluminium upper and lower control arms in place of the welded steel units of the standard Ranger.

At the rear, the Raptor features a multilink solid rear axle with Watt’s linkage that has more in common with the setup employed on the Everest SUV than the normal Ranger.