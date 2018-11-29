Mercedes-Benz A-Class enters the space age

While it does all become easier to use with practice, it’s a very busy and fiddly cockpit that could lead to driving distraction. If you prefer minimalism, an Audi A3 makes a better bet.

In a bid to simplify things, MBUX uses Mercedes’s most intelligent voice control to date, one that recognises natural spoken language. By using the phrase “Hey Mercedes”, you summon an on-board AI with a friendly female voice and ask it (her) to do stuff such as adjust the air-conditioning, change a radio station or navigate to an address.

My on-board pal delivered mixed results, sometimes finding addresses and radio stations right away and at other times failing to discern what I’d repeatedly uttered. She clearly had a glitch, as she was unable to adjust the cabin temperature when I said I was hot or cold. Also, there was no cheery banter as with Siri or Ok Google; she ignored my pressing questions about the meaning of life, or what she thought of BMWs.

MBUX’s artificial intelligence is also said to learn the driver’s preferences and habits; for instance, it can remember your favourite songs and the way to work. Based on your habits, it is also claimed to detect the correct radio stations and displays them as favourites. It seems our week-long test wasn’t enough to form any habits, though.

All the high-tech is packaged inside a roomier interior in which four or five adults can fit quite comfortably, thanks to the new A-Class growing a notable 120mm in length to 4,299mm. The boot has also expanded by 29l to a useful 370l.

The size increase hasn’t come at a weight penalty and it’s actually 20kg lighter, making for a car that scurries through the urban jungle with good agility. The longer wheelbase has smoothed out the previous generation’s rather jarring ride, and the new car hustles over bumps with more comfort. The rear axle is mounted on a subframe isolated from the body shell by rubber bushings so that fewer vibrations are transferred from the suspension to the body.