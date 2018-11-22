Loud and lusty Porsche GT3 RS has the right stuff

There’s no such thing as a slow Porsche 911, but in the hierarchy of models there are several levels of charisma.

For flat-out distance-crushing performance the GT2 RS is the ultimate 911 with its turbocharged 515kW engine, rendering it nearly powerful enough, it seems, to affect the rotation of the Earth.

But it’s the less powerful GT3 RS, now available in SA, that tends to get spoken of more reverently by sports car “purists” who believe there’s more to life than outright power (no, really).

Compared with the steroid-stuffed GT2 RS, the normally aspirated GT3 RS sends a milder 383kW to the rear wheels, but it’s actually the more viscerally satisfying car. The sound and fury of the thing makes it the 911 for drivers seeking the most intensive automotive experience for all the senses — and in particular the aural receptors.

To hear its 4l flat-six revving at 9,000rpm is a goosebump-inducing thing. As much as they have to give power-wise, turbocharged engines can’t rev as high as naturally aspirated ones nor do they sound as good, and the GT3 uses this to its charisma-enhancing advantage. Revving into the red zone makes you feel as if you’re in the golden circle of a Guns ‘n Roses concert, with a loud and lusty wail like Axl Rose in his prime.

There’s more sonic charm in the way the optionally fitted racing roll cage clunks against the inside of the car when driving over bumps. The cage is part of an optional Clubsport package that also includes a battery disconnect switch, six-point racing harness and fire extinguisher.