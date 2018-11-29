AMG rocket ship crushes Alfa Romeo hearts

Since the world’s first traffic lights were installed 150 years ago outside the Houses of Parliament in London, drivers around the globe have spent countless hours waiting for the green light that signals “go”. Jaguar Land Rover says this could soon be in the past.

The Green Light Optimal Speed Advisory (GLOSA) system is said to allow cars to “talk” to traffic lights and inform the driver the speed they should drive as they approach junctions or signals. With the adoption of V2X technology that allows vehicles to communicate with moving parts of a digitised traffic system, this would prevent drivers from racing to beat the lights by reducing harsh acceleration or braking near lights. The goal is for the V2X revolution to create free-flowing cities with fewer delays and less commuter stress.

The connected technology is being trialled on a Jaguar F-Pace, as part of a government-funded £20m collaborative research project with UK Autodrive. Connected technology will link the vehicle to everything around it, the aim being to create seamless, free-flowing traffic that will pave the way for delivering self-driving vehicles.

Oriol Quintana-Morales, Jaguar Land Rover connected technology research engineer, said: “This cutting-edge technology will radically reduce the time we waste at traffic lights. It has the potential to revolutionise driving by creating safe, free-flowing cities that take the stress out of commuting. Our research is motivated by the chance to make future journeys as comfortable and stress-free as possible for all our customers.”

