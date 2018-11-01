New Land Rover Defender spied

New shots of a camouflage-clad new Defender have surfaced. Land Rover officials have confirmed it will arrive in 2020 and just like the classic 1948 model, it’s a dominant box shape once more.

The Defender was previously spotted as a test mule that was actually a shortened Range Rover Sport body on new Defender running gear. These pictures of a camouflaged test vehicle snapped in the British Midlands last week reveal the shape and dimensions of the production Defender for the first time.

The spy pics also show evidence of independent rear suspension — and that is a principal diversion from the solid axle of the old car.

The new Defender has had a long gestation as Land Rover has tried to launch a modern successor with a styling link to the iconic original, which ended production in January 2016.

The new vehicle seems to bear little resemblance to the negatively received DC100 concept launched at the 2011 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Along with this longer wheelbase Defender 110 model, Land Rover is said to be also developing a shorter Defender 90. Technical details are scant, but Land Rover has previously stated that the new Defender would be even more offroad capable than its legendary predecessor, and it’s likely to be aluminium-bodied.

Ferrari SUV takes shape

Car spotters recently spied a test mule for Ferrari’s upcoming SUV. Snapped at the Maranello headquarters was a GTC4 Lusso with extra large wheel gaps and raised suspension.

With Ferrari’s perennial rivals Lamborghini, Porsche and Bentley, including its stablemates Maserati and Alfa Romeo, having already entered the SUV fray, it’s a natural path for Ferrari to take.

Ferrari’s new CEO Louis Camilleri recently confirmed that the Italian sports car maker would join the SUV ranks with a vehicle called the Purosangue, which is Italian for "thoroughbred".

There isn’t much technical detail but late former FCA boss Sergio Marchionne said the vehicle would arrive in late 2019 or early 2020.

However, it’s likely to be underpinned by a new front-mid engined architecture that is compatible with plug-in hybrid technology. According to the reports, the engine in this test mule sounds turbocharged, suggesting it is a version of the 3.9l twin-turbocharged V8 already fitted to the GTC4 Lusso T.

In the meanwhile, the latest spy video at least confirms that Ferrari is indeed busy with fitments and research of a Ferrari in hiking boots.