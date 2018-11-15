Godzilla may not last long — it’s being overtaken by Nissan’s GT-R hybrid

The current Nissan GT-R may not gallop for long. According to industry rumours, the exceptionally fast Japanese sports car (nicknamed Godzilla) is nearing retirement, and its replacement may feature some sort of electrification in its power unit.

There’s been speculation that the next GT-R could be inspired by the Italdesign GT-R50 concept car which was unveiled in June to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of both the GT-R and the Italian design house, but Nissan insiders have denied this.

The gold-and-black colour scheme of the GT-R50 commemorates the 1972 2000 GT-R, and it’s believed the prototype could become the blueprint for an extremely limited run of hand-built production vehicles, but doesn’t necessarily forecast the looks of the next-generation GT-R.

On power-train potential, it’s very likely that the next GT-R will be a hybrid featuring a front-mounted turbocharged V6 engine assisted by electric power.

The current GT-R is moved along by a 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that produces 408kW and 632Nm of torque, and features all-wheel drive.

Kia and Hyundai go solar

Kia and Hyundai have announced plans to introduce electricity-generating solar roof chargers on selected vehicles by 2019. To be installed either on the roof or bonnet of cars, the technology is being developed to support internal combustion, hybrid and battery-driven electric vehicles (EV) with additional electrical power, increasing fuel efficiency and range.