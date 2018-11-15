Subaru SA announces prices, details of new Forester SUV

Subaru has announced the pricing of its new fifth-generation Forester SUV that will reach SA showrooms in early December .

The three-model range will be priced from R429,000 to R499,000 and will boast improvements to its offroad ability, fuel economy and ride comfort. Subaru also calls it the roomiest and most refined Forester to date.

The Forester, one of the niche brand’s top sellers in SA, made its international debut at the 2018 New York motor show. It has been restyled with distinctive C-shaped tail lights and LED headlights, but retains its characteristically boxy styling.

Built on a new platform shared with the Subaru XV and Impreza, the 2019 Forester rides on a wider and longer wheelbase for improvements to handling and ride comfort, while retaining its generous 220mm ground clearance.

One of the more offroad-capable SUVs in the segment, the Forester has been upgraded with improved approach and departure angles to better tackle rough adventure trails.