BMW crossing into another stylish niche with new X2

No slice of the car market is booming like the small-and mid-sized crossovers and when it arrives in SA in March, the X2 will be BMW’s third model and by far the softest.

The urban-focused five-door hatch might invite raised eyebrows, but it turns out that it’s a very competent, composed and sophisticated small crossover.

Where the X1 shows cost-cutting and the X3 continues on its merry way, the X2 has carved its own path. And it looks like a pretty interesting path, too.

Almost more five-door hatch/wagon than SUV, BMW has engineered the X2 xDrive20d so thoroughly the only thing clumsy about it is its Sports Activity Vehicle description. It has delivered for some reason a small machine that sits neatly between an SUV (not an off-roader, but an SUV) and a car. It worked for Skoda with the Yeti and Subaru has done it well with the Forester for years.

BMW’s design team has pulled tricks out of its archives to make you think of it as a sporty machine, even though it doesn’t look especially sporty.

There’s the BMW badge in the C-pillar, which is something they used on the 3.0l CS of the 1970s, but in spite of a 16-page press kit given over largely to design explanations of the X2, it will never be considered in the same breath as the big-glasshouse coupe that locked in BMW proportions for decades.

"The BMW X2 fuses the fast-moving forms of a coupe with the robust volumes of an X model," says Thomas Sycha, the head of design for BMW compact class.

"It was important to us to make these apparently conflicting aspects of the BMW X2 and the car’s individual character something you experience from every angle and at first glance."

BMW designers seem unjustifiably proud of the X2’s exterior, when they should be happier with the work they’ve done inside the cabin. Inside, there is plenty of good stuff without resorting to reams of froth.

For example, it shares the X1’s 2,760mm wheelbase, but at 4,360mm it’s both shorter and 70mm lower than its boxier SUV sibling. It also shares pretty much everything under the skin with the Countryman, but is a far better, more composed car than the Mini.