We crossed over sooner than you might think

When exactly did we cross over? Nissan claims its hugely successful Qashqai was the first real crossover and to give them their due they are right, at least in the modern sense. When it arrived in 2006, the Qashqai was the first vehicle to officially be termed a crossover by the marketing people, but was it really the first of the genre? No, not by a very long shot.

We can go back decades to find the first crossover vehicle, essentially a car with an adventurous spirit, possibly some limited off-road ability and a higher ground clearance to get you over the odd kerb, onto the parking area on the school sports day or across a field.

Identifying the first of anything is always open to some heated debate and we can argue that there were derivatives of the Willys Jeep in the middle of the last century that meet the crossover definition, even more so the AMC Eagle in the US that was a slightly raised estate.

Toyota trumps Nissan though, because in 1994 the company launched its Recreational Activity Vehicle, the Rav4 to the rest of us. It would be easy to pinpoint this as the first crossover as it met the modern remit of a small vehicle, barely bigger than a family hatchback but with a bit of ground clearance and the availability of all-wheel drive, although the latter is not essential to being a crossover.

Now this is where things get a little grey though because the Rav was about the same size as the iconic little Suzuki SJ410 Samurai, but the latter was never endowed with any fancy marketing term, it was a small SUV in the days before even the SUV term was really being used. But the Rav4 was built on a car platform, the Suzi wasn’t.