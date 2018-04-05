New offering of cult Forester on horizon

Subaru has delivered a stronger, safer and more comfortable fifth generation of its private-buyer crossover favourite.

The Forester cult looks set to keep growing, with a mostly new 2.5l flat-four petrol engine, a bigger interior and a raft of new safety technology when the car arrives in SA in the first quarter of 2019.

Local specifications will be announced later in the year and it appears likely that the firm’s upcoming 2.4l turbo flat four petrol engine will find its way into the Forester at some point, but it has not announced when.

For the first time, the Forester will include a driver monitoring system to keep tabs on driver fitness and attentiveness, and it includes automatic braking when the car is going backwards as well as forwards.

Subaru claims 90% of the boxer engine is all new, with direct fuel injection helping it to 136kW of power at 5,800r/min. It will climb 10kW from the outgoing 2.5 motor, and it carries 63l of petrol. In its US-specification, the over-square engine (it has a 94mm bore and a 90mm stroke) also fills in the early going with 239Nm of torque from 4,400r/min.

There are no performance claims for the five-seat crossover, but the US models will eschew turbocharging in favour of old-school natural breathing. It retains its all-wheel drive layout, too, and adds claimed improvements in manual-shifting options for the "seven-speed" continuously variable transmission.