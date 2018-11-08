High-riding Porsche channels the sports car spirit

Since then the prescience of Porsche’s move has proven itself with the Cayenne becoming the brand’s most popular seller, and this has inspired competing brands such as Maserati, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini — and soon even Ferrari — to launch vehicles that feed the public’s seemingly limitless hunger for luxury sports cars in hiking boots.

Porsche stuck to its sporting DNA in the first two generations of the vehicle, and so too with the new, third-generation Cayenne that recently went on sale in SA.

It is an iterative upgrade over its predecessor rather than a radical redesign, but many of the changes have been of a performance-enhancing nature, including shedding up to 65kg of weight due to the use of more aluminium in its construction. To make it more fleet of foot it’s also fitted with wider tyres at the rear than at the front, and it gets the option of rear-axle steering for the first time.

It has also gained some power. The standard Cayenne uses a 3l single-turbo V6 engine with 250kW (29kW more than the previous model), while the flagship Cayenne Turbo is fired along by a 4l V8 biturbo with 404kW (a 22kW improvement).

It’s the middle model on test here, the Cayenne S, which is moved along by a petrol biturbo 2.9l V6 with outputs of 324kW (a 15kW increase) and the same 550Nm of torque as its predecessor. Porsche claims a 265km/h top speed for the vehicle and a 0-100km/h sprint in just 5.2 seconds (with Sport Chrono Package: 4.9 seconds), claims I have little problem believing after experiencing its distance-blitzing abilities.

The big SUV dashes off the line with gusto, and the lag-free power delivery makes this vehicle scamper through the suburbs with an agility that defies its bulk.