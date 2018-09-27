Life / Motoring

DRIVING IMPRESSION

Corsa 1.4 Turbo Sport: Feisty performance in a small package

For under 300 grand the Opel Corsa 1.4 Turbo Sport is a value-for-money hatch

27 September 2018 - 05:05 Thembekile Vokwana
The Corsa’s small size makes it relatively easy to place in the corners. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Corsa’s small size makes it relatively easy to place in the corners. Picture: SUPPLIED

The 110kW petrol engine, with 220Nm of torque in the Opel Corsa 1.4 Turbo Sport, doesn’t sound like much in this day and age of "power wars" with cars churning out more and more.

I recently spent some time with this feisty little car that has impressive acceleration from its 1.4l engine.

It is by no means a speeding bullet, however it zips from 0-100km/h in a respectable 9.6 seconds. In hard acceleration the front wheels get a little jiggy as the car grapples for grip, but after that it gets on with its business.

The car’s small size made it relatively easy to place in corners and gave me confidence to push it a little bit because I knew exactly where the tyres were placed on the tarmac.

Its manual transmission makes the driving experience even more fun as more manufacturers adopt the faster-changing automatic or semi-automatic transmission. This brought out the boy racer in me, of course strictly within the legal driving speeds.

IT IS BY NO MEANS A SPEEDING BULLET, HOWEVER IT ZIPS FROM 0-100KM IN A RESPECTABLE 9.6 SECONDS.

The Corsa is shod with 17-inch, five-spoke alloys that give it an even sportier appeal, especially when viewed from the side profile. The LED daylight running lights come as standard, as do the Bi-Xenon lights.

The compact car comfortably seats four adults of average height and that works well for city driving. But its cabin would not be ideal for the same four adults on a long-distance cross-country trip.

Front windows are electrical and rear manual. The seven-inch IntelliLink infotainment system works well and the six-speaker sound system might not be upper premium, but it gets the job done.

Conveniences like air-conditioner with pollen filter, electric and foldable side mirrors, auto-dim rear-view mirror, navigation, cruise control and speed limiter control come as standard, and the sunroof is optional. The boot space is 265l and can comfortably fit sizeable luggage and some groceries but not a whole lot more.

Fuel consumption is a claimed 5.8l/100km from a 45l tank. In heavy Joburg traffic, I averaged 8l/100km, with a lot of hard acceleration. ABS, electronic stability programme, hill-start assist, seat-belt reminder, lane change/blind spot monitor and other safety features come standard.

I was fortunate to experience the Corsa on a proper racetrack at the South African Festival of Motoring where I got to see some of these safety features first hand as the car was put through its paces at Kyalami by a professional driver. I wasn’t disappointed by its performance.

At R289,315 the Corsa Turbo Sport is good value, and according to Opel SA it is its biggest-selling vehicle at the moment.

Opel Grandland X a good package, but lacks the cool factor

Mark Smyth tests the Opel Grandland X to see if it is as hip as its Peugeot 3008 cousin
Life
1 month ago

Grandland X a new addition to Opel’s growing crossover portfolio

Opel SA has expanded its X range with the launch of the Grandland X, writes Lerato Matebese
Life
4 months ago

Sales of most car companies down in 2017

Mark Smyth reports on who were the winners and losers in the vehicle sales charts last year
Life
8 months ago

It’s a long way to Tiporary

Fiat promised much with its new Tipo, but it seriously underdelivered, says Mark Smyth
Life
1 year ago

Enduring favourite Opel names new distributor

Opel has appointed a new distributor for SA but it remains to be seen how the strategy will be implemented
Life
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Silverback striking gold in global cycling ...
Life / Gadgets & Gear
2.
Lamborghini unleashes a powerful bull
Life / Motoring
3.
Quick crossword
Lifestyle
4.
Vision concept is the shape of BMWs to come
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Discovery’s game for fun in two hemispheres
Life / Motoring

New Porsche Cayenne sheds weight, gains power
Life / Motoring

X3 M40i: Cruising curbs performance consumption
Life / Motoring

Porsche 911 GT2 RS: Respect needed to tame a widow-maker
Life / Motoring

Civic Type R: Buckle up and prepare for lift-off
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.