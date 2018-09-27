Corsa 1.4 Turbo Sport: Feisty performance in a small package

The 110kW petrol engine, with 220Nm of torque in the Opel Corsa 1.4 Turbo Sport, doesn’t sound like much in this day and age of "power wars" with cars churning out more and more.

I recently spent some time with this feisty little car that has impressive acceleration from its 1.4l engine.

It is by no means a speeding bullet, however it zips from 0-100km/h in a respectable 9.6 seconds. In hard acceleration the front wheels get a little jiggy as the car grapples for grip, but after that it gets on with its business.

The car’s small size made it relatively easy to place in corners and gave me confidence to push it a little bit because I knew exactly where the tyres were placed on the tarmac.

Its manual transmission makes the driving experience even more fun as more manufacturers adopt the faster-changing automatic or semi-automatic transmission. This brought out the boy racer in me, of course strictly within the legal driving speeds.