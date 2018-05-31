Civic Type R: Buckle up and prepare for lift-off

The latest generation arrived in SA earlier this year and it is an even more purposeful looking animal, replete with all the requisite performance addenda including a carbon fibre front splitter, a bonnet scoop for the intercooler, extended side sills, a roof-high boot spoiler and a trio of exhaust tips at the rear. It might look over the top, but everything fulfils a purpose and I am a big fan of the unapologetic, nonconformist design language articulated here.

Being based on a new platform, the Civic Type R also has bigger dimensions overall (165mm longer), while it squats 36mm lower than its predecessor. This has provided one of the most spacious cabins in the segment and it also has some of the most comfortable seats with excellent support.

Ergonomics have been improved with everything falling easily to hand, while materials are good with respect to the front quarters, but the rear door plastics seem to have been lifted off its Jazz sibling and have no place in a vehicle retailing for more than R600K.

The infotainment system lags behind rivals with low resolution and a finicky user interface that is near impossible to use accurately while on the move. Thankfully the remote controls on the steering wheel make it easier for controlling volume settings.