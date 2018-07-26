X3 M40i: Cruising curbs performance consumption

Understandably, many people are upset about the high cost of fuel at the moment.

It is not that long ago that the oil price exceeded $100 a barrel with some predicting it would double. Since then the oil price has dropped well below those highs, although it has risen again in recent months. However, the fuel price has risen and risen and risen again to its current high level.

This isn’t an editorial about the fuel price though, it is a review of the latest generation BMW X3 M40i, a car that boasts a 3.0l six-cylinder petrol engine with turbocharging and a 0-100km/h time of 4.8 seconds. It has been fettled by BMW’s M performance division while having space for a family and their paraphernalia.

All of which made it a great choice to drive around the UK, until you consider that the petrol price there equates to R25.71 a litre. Possibly not such a great choice then I thought to myself as we headed out of Heathrow Airport. It is, of course, a performance SUV and you only buy one if you understand that you might have to fill it every five minutes, except that we didn’t.