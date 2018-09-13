New Porsche Cayenne sheds weight, gains power

Seldom does an outsider, such as a journalist, get the opportunity to follow the gestation of a new vehicle through three important stages of its development programme. I had such an opportunity with the just-released 2018 Porsche Cayenne large SUV, the most popular model in the brand’s growing range in SA, with a 41% share.

A year ago, I was part of a small group of journalists who attended a Porsche technology conference linked to the upcoming Cayenne in Düsseldorf, Germany. This was followed, in January, by attendance at the global launch of this third generation Cayenne in the UAE emirate of Fujairah and Oman. Finally, last week, I got to drive three derivatives of the new model — Cayenne, Cayenne S and Cayenne Turbo — at a launch route in the Western Cape.

Cold and wet weather in the Cape, together with strong wind, were not really detractors but widened the experience of driving these all-wheel drive models.

Once out of the interminable traffic jams around Cape Town the route took us through swooping bends and famous mountain passes on the way to the lunch stop at De Kelders and then we tackled the switchback that is the Houwhoek Pass on the way back to Porsche Centre in Cape Town.

The Cayenne certainly did not disappoint, and the overriding impression was one of togetherness with the car when at the wheel and the general driving comfort over a variety of road surfaces. The smoothness of the ride certainly belied the sporty prowess of these popular SUVs.

Impressive

My first impressions of the Cayenne, last September, came in three models driven by professional drivers at the ADAC driver training facility in Grevenbroich, near Düsseldorf. These drives were short, but impressive. They involved climbing a steep gradient, tackling rugged terrain and a high-speed finale on a wet road in the Turbo model.

The completely redeveloped 2018 Cayenne is even closer to its roots as a Porsche sports car than previously, with significant increases in all aspects of performance.