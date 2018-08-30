Life / Motoring

FUTURE MODELS

Shooting for exceptional electric performance

Push to all-electric cars continues as Audi’s E-tron launch approaches

30 August 2018 - 05:03 Michael Taylor
The Audi PB18 E-tron gives a glimpse into what Audi says will be possible in a few years. Picture: NEWPRESS UK
The Audi PB18 E-tron gives a glimpse into what Audi says will be possible in a few years. Picture: NEWPRESS UK

Audi has continued to build its zero emission credibility with the reveal of its PB18 E-tron concept car at the Quail exhibit during Monterey car week in the US.

The German brand, which is due to launch its first production battery-electric car, the E-tron crossover, in SA in 2019, delivered a stunning-looking shooting brake-style machine with a movable seat.

It will stun in more ways than looks, though, with a 0-100km/h punch in just two seconds thanks to a 150kW electric motor on the front axle, 350kW from two electric motors on the rear and a temporary ability to get up to 570kW on overboost.

Normally boasting 500kW from its total system power, it’s only fractionally slower in a straight line than Audi’s retired LMP1 Le Mans racers and uses a radical solid-state battery, which isn’t expected in production cars until at least 2024.

The driver’s seat and steering wheel of the Audi PB18 E-tron can be moved to either side of the car or even in the middle. Picture: NEWPRESS UK
The driver’s seat and steering wheel of the Audi PB18 E-tron can be moved to either side of the car or even in the middle. Picture: NEWPRESS UK

With 830Nm of instant torque, it has a torque control management system that holds hands with the stability control system to instantly refine the concept’s maximum pace in corners. It can be speed limited in traffic, but let loose on a racetrack or changed to suit local conditions such as highways or autobahns.

It has taken lessons from both Formula E and Audi’s LMP1 program to recover large amounts of energy, with the electric motors solely responsible for most of the braking up to emergency levels of stopping power.

It does all this with a liquid-cooled solid-state battery with 95kWh of electrical energy and 500km of range on the newer WLTP cycle. It also swallows 800V of charging power, allowing it to be fully recharged in only 15 minutes. There’s also induction charging, via a charging pad on the floor.

It would allow for one specification worldwide, because it can move the driver’s seat and steering wheel from the left to the right or even to the middle of the car.

Driver experience

“We want to offer the driver an experience that is otherwise available only in a racing car like the Audi R18,” the head of Audi’s Design Loft studio in Malibu, California, Gael Buzyn, said.

“That’s why we developed the interior around the ideal driver’s position in the centre. Nevertheless, our aim was to also give the PB18 E-tron a high degree of everyday usability, not just for the driver, but also for a potential passenger.”

It purposely steered clear of autonomous technology, with Audi instead trying to focus on putting the sexiness into electric vehicles with a development project codenamed Level Zero.

Instead of using one of the Volkswagen Group’s four available battery-electric architectures, the PB18 is loosely based around the R8’s mid-engined architecture.

The aluminium chassis is clad in carbon and composite panels to save weight, and rides on 22-inch wheels and it looks suspiciously like it was inspired by Lamborghini’s Espada coupe.

In spite of being 4.53m long and 2m wide, the PB18 is only 1.15m high and weighs just 1,550kg.

It rides on a 2.7m wheelbase and despite the performance, it still delivers a 470 luggage area.

It has active aerodynamics, too, with the rear diffuser and the rear spoiler moving up and down mechanically to increase mid-corner grip.

Stadler still behind bars

Former Audi CEO remains in jail without charge in Germany over Dieselgate
Life
7 days ago

Tanak wins again

Toyota Gazoo Racing claims back-to-back victories at the German Rally
Life
7 days ago

Customers expect quality service — and will say so

The way motor vehicle owners score brand experiences is changing, writes Mark Smyth
Life
14 days ago

M5 executive goes from great to magnificent

The M5 Competition could have been called the M5 Handling Package, writes Michael Taylor
Life
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rekindling the flame of the ancients with ...
Life
2.
Flying on the wings of a grand legacy
Life / Motoring
3.
Quick crossword
Lifestyle
4.
Poachers will wipe out SA’s elephants next
Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.