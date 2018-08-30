Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Bugatti’s superexpensive Divo hypercar is already sold out

The Divo is the most expensive production car in history

30 August 2018 - 05:02 Michael Taylor
Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann revealed the Divo at Monterey in California. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann revealed the Divo at Monterey in California. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Bugatti Veyron was fast and expensive, the company’s Chiron was faster and more expensive and now the Divo is the most expensive production car in history.

The €5m hypercar, based on the still-fresh Chiron, has already sold out its full allocation of 40 cars to customers that already own the Chiron.

Instead of just raw power, the Divo focuses more on agility than the heavy hitter, with more downforce and a 35kg weight reduction said to slash eight seconds from its lap time on the Nardo test centre’s 6km handling circuit.

Limited to 380km/h, the Divo still couldn’t quite match its blue body hints to the blue Pirelli sidewalls but can boost its lateral acceleration up to 1.6g.

Visual changes

The 1,125kW, quad-turbo W12 will benefit from suspension tuning, lower ride height and hard-core chassis tuning, with visual changes.

“When I took up my position at Bugatti at the beginning of the year, I soon learnt that our customers and fans were waiting for a special vehicle which would tell a further story for the brand in addition to the Chiron,” Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann said.

“The Bugatti team was also eager to implement a project like this. We have shifted the balance further toward lateral acceleration, agility and cornering,” Winkelmann said.

Named after France’s dual Targa Florio winner, Albert Divo, it generates 95kg more downforce at 200km/h than the Chiron — 456kg of antilifting help.

It has smaller air intakes to reduce the frontal area and drag of the hypercar, with four independent brake air inlets.

Rear spoiler

It runs a duct in the roof to optimise its airflow to the engine, while its new adjustable rear spoiler takes lessons from Lamborghini’s Performante programme. Not coincidentally, Lamborghini is one of Winkelmann’s former responsibilities.

The 1.83m wide spoiler has a 23% larger area than the Chiron’s, delivering both braking and downforce improvements.

History takes to the famous Le Mans circuit

Roger Houghton reports on attending the 2018 Le Mans Classic 24-Hour race in France
Life
1 month ago

British festival of iconic automobiles

Mark Smyth reports on some of the highlights of this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK
Life
1 month ago

Exclusive Pagani sports cars a marriage of art and science

Mark Smyth spoke with Mansour Al Yasin, area manager for Pagani Automobili
Life
1 month ago

Müller gets Diess’d by Volkswagen

Timing and performance pushed Volkswagen outsider into its top job writes Michael Taylor
Life
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rekindling the flame of the ancients with ...
Life
2.
Flying on the wings of a grand legacy
Life / Motoring
3.
Quick crossword
Lifestyle
4.
Poachers will wipe out SA’s elephants next
Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.