Former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler remains incarcerated in Augsburg, Germany, after his appeal for release was rejected by a Munich appeals court.

While he has not been charged with any offence, he has been detained in Augsburg prison, where blue is the new black, since his arrest in June.

He has been temporarily replaced by Audi’s sales and marketing boss Bram Schot, though sources insist BMW’s ex-director of purchasing Markus Duesmann will take over the post full time on January 1 2019.

Stadler, 55, was arrested after police and prosecutors alleged phone-tap recordings showed him working to cover up investigations and tamper with evidence in the Volkswagen Group’s dieselgate scandal. The scandal originated inside Audi’s diesel development department and Stadler was a board member of the Volkswagen Group.

The court insisted that Stadler was still under suspicion and that he continued to allow Audi models to be sold with the questionable diesel engines, even though he was aware of the software manipulation.

Former Volkswagen Group powertrain boss Wolfgang Hatz was released last month after nine months in a Munich prison without charge.

Arrivederci Mito