Tanak wins again

The Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team is celebrating a second straight victory after Ott Tanak followed his Rally Finland triumph by securing victory in Rallye Deutschland.

The result is the maiden win on asphalt for the Toyota Yaris WRC. As in Finland, the team achieved a double podium result, with Esapekka Lappi finishing in third place to help Toyota climb to second in the manufacturers’ championship and close to within 13 points of the lead. Splitting the two Toyotas was the Hyundai i20 WRC team of Thierry Neuville and Nicolas Gilsoul.

Tanak almost led the rally from start to finish, only briefly conceding the lead after SS2. He carried an advantage of 43.7 seconds into the final day and sealed the win on the Bosenberg Power Stage.

It was Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja’s third win since joining Toyota in 2018, the pair’s second on Rallye Deutschland in as many years. The next rally will be in Turkey from September 14-16.

Low temperatures did not deter a large crowd from attending round six of the Extreme Festival at the Zwartkops Raceway last Saturday.

Topping the day’s programme were two races for Sasol Global Touring Cars. Michael Stephen (Engen Audi) led the first race from start to finish, leading home Gennaro Bonafede (Sasol BMW), Simon Moss (Engen Audi), and Michael van Rooyen (RCS BMW). Race two saw Van Rooyen go farming, while the cars of Rowe and Johan Fourie collided. That left Bonafede to win in his Sasol BMW. He was chased to the end by Stephen and Moss in second and third spots respectively.

Keagan Masters (VW Motorsport Golf GTI) won the first GTC2 race ahead of Adrian Wood (Kyocera Golf GTI) and Devin Robertson (Champion Mini JCW). Masters repeated his GTC2 win the second time out.

Charl Arangies took his Stradale Aston Martin Vantage to the first G&H Transport Extreme Supercar victory, chased by Dawie Olivier (G&H Transport BMW M3 turbo) and Tato Carello (Daytona McLaren 650GT). Olivier did not start race two, which Arangies won ahead of Carello and Jonathan Du Toit.