Discreet makeover for C-Class star

As a result, you can rest assured that buying an updated variant of any vehicle gives you the best version of that model.

Mercedes-Benz has done just that with its perennial C-Class, the staple of the brand and a bastion of the local production plant in East London, which has been churning out the model for a number of years.

Meet the evolved version of the 2015 model and, while it might not seem obvious, there are a few cosmetic updates done on the outside.

For starters, the headlight innards now feature LED technology across the range, while the rear lights also receive the technology to create a more vivid and distinct road presence.

Meanwhile, the AMG Line package now features a diamond-like grille, a more aggressive lower valance and 18-inch wheels lifted wholesale from the pre-facelift AMG C43 model.

The cabin has pretty much been left unaltered, save for the new and larger infotainment screen and the optional digital instrument cluster similar to that employed in the S-Class.

To be frank, there was little wrong with the cabin’s architecture as it remains one of the best in the class, even beating the Audi A4 to some degree.