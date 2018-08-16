Toyota takes advantage of China-Japan thaw with Tianjin expansion plan

Beijing — Toyota is likely to make 120,000 more cars a year in the Chinese port city of Tianjin, said four company insiders with knowledge of the matter.

The increase is part of a medium-term strategy that is gathering pace as ties between China and Japan improve.

The Japanese carmaker’s plan to boost annual production capacity by about a quarter in the port city will lay the foundation to increase sales in China to 2-million vehicles a year, a jump of more than 50%, the four sources said.

The Tianjin expansion signals Toyota’s willingness to start adding significant manufacturing capacity in China, with the possibility of one or two new assembly plants in the world’s biggest car market, the sources said. Car imports could also increase, they said.

The move comes at a time when China’s trade outlook with the US appears fraught and uncertain.

Toyota plans to significantly expand its sales networks, and focus more on electric car technologies as part of the strategy, the sources said, declining to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Toyota sold 1.29-million vehicles in China last year and, while sales are projected at 1.4-million this year, "capacity constraints" have restricted stronger growth, the sources said.

Toyota’s manufacturing hub in Tianjin currently has the capacity to produce 510,000 vehicles a year, while Toyota as a whole, between two joint ventures, has overall capacity to churn out 1.16-million vehicles a year.

Manufacturing capacity numbers provided by carmakers are called straight-time capacity without overtime. With overtime, a given assembly plant can produce 20%-30% more than its capacity.

According to two Tianjin government websites last week, Toyota has been given regulatory approval by the municipal government’s development and reform commission to pursue its expansion.

The two websites — including the official website for the Tianjin development district where Toyota’s production hub is based — said the Japanese carmaker plans to expand its Tianjin base to be able to manufacture 10,000 all-electric battery cars and 110,000 so-called plug-in electric hybrids annually.

It was not immediately clear when Toyota will be able to start producing those additional cars.

A Beijing-based Toyota spokesman declined to comment.

The Tianjin facilities, which produces cars such as the Toyota Corolla and Vios, are owned and operated by one of Toyota’s joint ventures in China.

The venture with FAW Group Corp in Tianjin plans to invest 1.76-billion yuan ($257m) for the expansion, according to the two Tianjin websites.