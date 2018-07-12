Exclusive Pagani sports cars a marriage of art and science

Everyone has heard of Ferrari and Lamborghini, poster cars for many since the middle of the previous century that have taken pride of place in garages of those fortunate enough to own them.

Then there are the other famous Italian sports car manufacturers. Over the years there have been De Tomaso, Bugatti and Maserati, but one not everyone will have heard of is Pagani. Those who really appreciate performance and bespoke engineering should, however, definitely know the name.

It is a name that has heritage too. It was started by Horacio Pagani, who designed the legendary Lamborghini LM002 bakkie SUV. He is passionate about making the best of the best and it does not take long looking at the latest Pagani Huayra to see it.

We spoke to Mansour Al Yasin, area manager for the Middle East and Africa for Pagani Automobile, who is in the country to chaperone BT1, the pre-production version of the Huayra that has not only toured the world but also appeared in the movie Transformers.

The Italian marque is being distributed in SA by Daytona Group, the company that is also home to Aston Martin, McLaren and Rolls-Royce. Al Yasin is showing the car to potential customers and explaining Pagani’s philosophy. "Understanding the customer is what we do best, I believe," he says.

The Pagani customer, he says, is someone who is looking for the ultimate, something highly collectible, and who truly sees cars as art.

It is this cars-as-art aspect that surpasses even the performance of the limited number of models that emerge from the Pagani factory.