Rossi’s only fear is facing the unknown when he bows out

Who is the greatest sportsman of all time? How would you decide and is it even possible when each sport is so different, requiring a unique skill set? And would it even be fair to compare, when sport has evolved so much?

Having played various sports at a provincial level, I think there are a few factors that all sports have in common, giving us a way to level the playing field and making our heroes comparable: influence, evolution and longevity. Based on these, my generation has produced three icons that can be called the greatest of all time in Roger Federer, Kelly Slater and the man I got to meet at the weekend, Valentino Rossi.

I was invited by Monster Energy to attend the MotoGP Catalunya — my first live MotoGP experience — and have the incredible chance to ask Rossi a question at an informal round table chat. Now four wheels may very well be my thing, but when it comes to sheer excitement and downright craziness, it’s impossible to not be a fan of things two wheeled.