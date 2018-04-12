Aston goes confidently on the hunt

I grew up in the era of the Aston Martin V8 Vantage. It showed that the British auto industry could still make a muscular performance car but unlike some rivals, the Vantage was classy, refined and regularly used as a gentleman’s tourer to travel across Europe.

Over the decades the Vantage stayed true to its multiple personalities of performance car and tourer, but it never really competed in the same sports car league as the Porsche 911 or the Italians.

Recently we travelled to Portugal to put the latest generation Vantage to the test on the road and on the challenging Portimao circuit. It’s a different machine to any of the previous generations.

"It’s the hunter, the car you want to hunt down a Porsche 911 or a [Lamborghini Huracan]," says Sam Holgate, strategic design manager for the exterior of the new Vantage.

He said it is very different to previous generations which all had different driving characteristics but similar designs.