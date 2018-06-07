Is SA ready to embrace a service that allows you to rent out your car?

SA is one of the best markets for BMW’s M division and Mercedes’ AMG — we have electric cars in the form of the BMW i3 and Nissan Leaf, but generally we mostly watch as technology in the areas of automotive and urban usage develop at a rapid pace worldwide.

Car sharing schemes have taken off in a big way in Amsterdam, London and New York. In London you can even rent out the driveway in front of your home for commuters who need to park and don’t have a permit to park on a specific street. You can also rent out your car.

Car sharing has not really taken off in SA. A number of years ago a company called Locomute was launched by private individuals. It has not mirrored the success of big global firms, but more are potentially coming to SA with BMW planning its DriveNow and Avis Budget looking at its Zipcar model.

While we wait for these, you can already rent out your car. We spoke with Sebastian Brokmann, a director at Cape Town-based Rent My Ride. The company was set up in 2016 by Peter Puren who had worked in the vehicle rental industry for many years. Brokmann, who was familiar with the Snappcar private vehicle rental offering in Holland, decided to move to SA and invest in Puren’s startup.

The idea seems simple in that you can rent out your car in the same way as a car rental company does.

"Ninety percent of the time a car is standing still, so it is about using your assets," says Brokmann. He sees big potential in SA because unlike many other parts of the world, people drive everywhere in SA. He admits that unlike in Europe, there are trust issues here and that it will take time to overcome those.