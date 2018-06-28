Taking control of a super line of super cars

He says he always planned to go back into an engineering role and that he has been a part of the McLaren executive team even while working in other regions.

In fact he was part of the team that developed the Track 22 strategy he will now be involved even more closely in implementing. But he is also involved in looking five to 10 years beyond that strategy.

"We need to raise the bar," he says but adds that there are numerous challenges in the market, particularly when it comes to technology.

"We have to have multiple plans to deal with different paths. We assess every single path with the pros and cons."

He is speaking mainly about the switch to electrification or alternative drivetrains. McLaren has already produced the hybrid P1 hypercar but it has to decide which way to go and when.

"We can do the Tesla one, full electric or hybrid — we do not know which one," he says. He points out that battery technology provides a huge weight disadvantage in a sports car and the team needs to find a good way to apply it. In the meantime, they will continue to develop the internal combustion engine from an efficiency and emissions point of view while still getting even more performance.