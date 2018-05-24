Continental GT design pushes the envelope in grand tourers

He says that one of the main design provisos was to make the new GT not only more efficient than its predecessor (15% better overall), but also sportier without compromising on the model’s inherent waftage abilities. To achieve this feat, Scott and his team had a blank canvas to work off this time to build the new generation.

For starters, there’s a new and lighter platform that it shares with the new Porsche Panamera, which is a good base to work off.

The 6.0l W12 engine has been given two injection systems — direct and multipoint — which is said to have given the engine superior performance without compromising on efficiency and emissions.

"Our W12 engine is an integral part of Bentley and remains our flagship powerplant that many of our traditional customers still relish. However, with stringent emission standards required, we have had to adapt our engine to conform to these regulations and we feel we have managed to achieve this with the new injection system," says Scott.

"We have also done considerable work to the internals of the engine to not only make it lighter, but to also mount it much lower to allow for the longer and lower bonnet, and to push the wheels 135mm further forward compared to the outgoing car.

"There were, of course, some challenges along the way, chief among them being having to redesign the engine block to allow the drive shafts to be factored into the block itself, something we haven’t done before this, but we are very proud of the achievement."

In addition, the drive train has shed 30kg over its predecessor, thanks to new powertrain systems, while the new ZF dual-clutch eight-speed gearbox has been given a dual-mass flywheel to offer smooth gear transitions whether pottering about or at high engine speeds.