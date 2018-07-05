GLC 63 S is performance SUV king

Meet the GLC63 S, AMG’s latest offering, which is here to take the fight to the forthcoming Alfa Romeo QV (Quadrifoglio Verde) and the BMW X3M in the tug-of-war bruising contest.

We have driven a number of performance SUVs over the years, but none has been this rapid in this segment, nor as playful. Based on the C-Class platform, the GLC63 S is to the GLC range what the C63 S is to the C-Class line-up — both flagship models of their respective range.

A great looking model in its own right, particularly with the AMG package, the GLC63 S builds on to that solid platform and beefs things up with the Panamericana grille and slightly flared wheel arches that are home to 21-inch AMG wheels, while the rear has the obligatory quad exhausts which, to be honest, are just a single exhaust on either side of the rear valance masquerading as four. Nonetheless, there is enough visual venom to elicit interest from motorists and bystanders.