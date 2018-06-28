Hyundai offers more of same

However, the model opened itself up to an audience that aspires to the outdoorsy, SUV-type vehicle, but not necessarily with the price tag nor the running costs that come with such vehicles. It offered owners something a touch different from the garden variety model on which it is based. In fact, it is a trajectory that Volkswagen has continued with the Polo Vivo Maxx — essentially the outgoing Cross Polo — as it awaits to launch the latest Cross Polo based on the most recent iteration of its bestselling model.

Now Hyundai is trying its hand at the fad with the i20 Active, which essentially takes the run-of-the-mill model and spruces it up with a number of exterior items that include front and rear scuff plates and roof rails and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The interior is peppered with black and red trimmings on the seats and door panels that might not be to everyone’s taste, but the rest of the cabin is standard i20 architecture with good quality materials and contemporary tech features.