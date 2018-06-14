Mercedes-Benz’s heavy-duty hauler could prove worth the wait

Following a rather long wait in SA, Mercedes-Benz has finally made the Actros available here, five years behind the curve of the model’s introduction in European markets.

According to the local outfit the delay was due to our poor quality of fuel and, as such, extensive testing had to be conducted to ensure that the engines can operate reliably on our local diesel. The tests — which included long-haul and high temperature load-lugging — racked up 16-million test kilometres in SA alone, which the company says was essentially designed to place the engines under significant duress to see how they would fare under normal operational conditions.

The new Actros is available locally with both Euro 3 and Euro 5 emission standard engines and both are recommended to run on 50ppm (parts per million) diesel fuel.

Powering the model is a 12.8l straight-six engine putting out 330kW and 2,200Nm, paired to a 12-speed automatic gearbox. The engines are said to offer a 6% and 7% fuel efficiency improvement over the previous respective models, which contributes considerably towards the total cost of ownership (TCO) given that fuel can account for up to 60% of the TCO figure.

Considering that diesel has risen by 42% from January 2016 to April 2018, a truck tractor 4x2 can save an operator up to R270,000 over four years, which can exponentially increase with a larger fleet.