BMW X2: Standing out from the crowd

Barring the forthcoming BMW X7 and the rumoured X8, the German premium marque has essentially plugged every other X number suffix below that with an X range to appease a wide group of buyers and their respective budgets.

We recently spent time with the latest X model, the X2, which is essentially a sportier version of the X1, much like the X4 is to the X3 and the X6 to the X5. Built on a similar platform as the current X1, the cabin has similar dimensions and architecture as its sibling and shares it front-wheel drive layout and engines.

Externally, the X2 couldn’t have been further from its sibling and showcases the Bavarian firm’s latest design language with a much wider kidney grille, sharper headlights and slimmer rear lights, the latter also set to be a feature on the new, forthcoming X4 and 8 Series.

As standard in SA, the X2 comes kitted out with the M Sport package, which comprises a sportier body kit, 20-inch alloy wheels, while an assortment of vivid exterior colours can be had, including the Sunset Orange of our test car and the BMW roundel on the C-pillar looks cool and harks back to the 1971 BWM 3.0 CS.