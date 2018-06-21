VW’s Arteon is a classy set of designer wheels

It offers a great balance of economy and performance with less of the turbo lag that has often plagued the power plant and gearbox combination in Volkswagen Group products.

In normal mode, the 130kW and 350Nm provides reasonable get-go and superb cruising ability, enhanced by the torque spread between 1,600 and 3,500r/min which makes mid-range overtaking easy. It is relatively quiet and extremely smooth, all of which makes the Arteon less of a sports coupe and more of a cruiser.

If you want more sports then go for the 206kW petrol version, but as an all-rounder the 2.0l TDI is certainly up to the job. Switch it into a more sporty mode and things sharpen up for those out-of-town moments.

Being a little bit sporty is only part of what the Arteon is about though. Its big appeal is style and it has lots of it, much more than the previous Passat CC.

From almost every angle it looks superb, particularly with the R-Design kit. The drooped nose is dramatic but also makes the bonnet look shorter than you expect, giving the impression the car is smaller than the CC was. The doors are all frameless and the roof tapers away to that beautiful rear with a hint of a bootlid spoiler, the upmarket look of the Arteon badging and the dynamic swishing tail lights. It all looks very good indeed.

There is just one glaring issue with the styling and I suspect it is more of an engineering issue. For some reason, the bonnet has massive overbites on each side, with around 3mm extending over each wheel arch. The fact that it is on both sides suggests it is not a fitment issue but an engineering flaw. It is odd given the high standard of German engineering apparent throughout the rest of the vehicle.

Given that it has good looks, excellent boot space and even decent rear passenger space, one can’t help but wonder why anyone would buy a Passat, essentially the same beneath the skin even if VW will claim many of the parts are different.