This S-Class is a star of luxury and technology

Unusually for a road test, we are going to tell you all about a car that we cannot give you a price or specifications for. But it’s not a concept car or even a pre-production model — it’s a new Mercedes S-Class.

It turns out that the S320 that Mercedes-Benz SA supplied us with is not actually available in SA. Two cars were brought in, one of which found its way into the press fleet and subsequently into our car park, but you can’t have one because the company has decided not to sell this model here, so sorry for you.

It is a bit awkward of course and no doubt there are some embarrassed people at Mercedes SA but still, it’s an S-Class, the new S-Class and there is lots we can tell you about that.

The S-Class has always been seen as the pinnacle of its segment. In its early iterations it was not the most luxurious or even the most technologically advanced, but it has always been regarded as an overall benchmark. In the past few generations things have changed for the Stuttgart flagship, with Mercedes cramming the car full of luxury and tech, and the updated version is no exception.

The exterior design has a sense of regality about it. It has presence but with a dynamic look that is even more obvious in the latest generation. That massive bonnet has lines which continue along the side profile, adding to the dynamic appearance.