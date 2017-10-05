Volkswagen: bringing back the past for budget range

Build the brand

It will build the brand, and models, with its Chinese joint-venture partner FAW, to tackle the Chinese market as a priority before going global. The original Volkswagen plan called for a budget sedan, but Haval’s success forced it to flesh it out from one model to three, with two budget SUVs.

"Everybody knows China is a sedan market, but it’s not. The Chinese people who have less money, what do they like? They dream of SUVs. Look at the Haval H6," Welsch pointed out months ago. "We want to be as successful as Haval in that market. If we had added one SUV, then it’s easy to have two versions if we change the wheelbase and add a third seating row. Also, we have to keep in mind the economy segment will be a strong segment not only in China."

China takes about half of the Volkswagen brand’s 6-million car sales a year, but it also has ideas to use it to tackle Mexico, and India. It will face tough competition on the subcontinent, with Renault launching a second standalone brand there because the Dacia range is too expensive to generate mass volumes.

In a market dominated by Suzuki, Renault launched its Kwid crossover with a business model at odds with car-industry tradition. The Kwid’s development centred on new architecture using the platform of the Datsun Go and a Spartan-like discipline to keep costs down, rather than prioritising a launch date as almost all car development programmes do.

Volkswagen won’t do that, but will avoid the more expensive MQB architecture that sits beneath all of its small-to-medium cars and SUVs, including the Polo, Golf, Tiguan, Passat, Arteon and the Teramont-Atlas. It will instead use superseded pieces to keep costs low and Welsch’s team is tweaking the Golf Mark 6’s core engineering,

"But for the budget car, which is lower end, why not use components that are working properly but they have invested in production for 10 years already? This is much better for a project," Welsch said earlier in 2017. "The easiest thing would be to stay in premium products and standardise and leave the low price things to other players.

"But in certain parts of the world, we will need such economy cars and in China, 40% already is with economy cars. To offer cars for 60% of the market or with 65% of the market? If we want to be number one in China we have to address this budget market as well."