Sales of most car companies down in 2017

Passenger car sales might have ended 2017 in positive territory but it was not a good year for most of the industry.

Overall, sales were up 1.90% for the year at 368,068 units but sales of most car companies dropped, in some cases quite significantly.

Light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales rose marginally, 2.60%, and because so many people drive a double-cab bakkie as their daily runner, we are grouping passenger car and LCV sales together as we look at 2017’s big winners and losers.

It is no surprise that the biggest sellers were Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen. Ford pushed 71,220 vehicles through its various channels in 2017, but its figures were down 3.57% on 2016. After the Kuga fire issue of 2016-17, sales of its once popular crossover dropped significantly. Even with the introduction of an updated model in the second half of the year, sales of the Kuga plummeted from 2,428 in 2016 to 853 in 2017. In December, Ford sold just 66 Kugas.

But the big fight for Ford was with Toyota in the bakkie segment. As in 2016, Toyota still stayed on top in 2017, selling 36,422 Hilux models compared with Ranger sales of 32,786, making Hilux the best-selling vehicle in the country in 2017. Ford made the big announcement that it will be making the Ranger Raptor in SA from 2019, when we also expect a facelift of the Ranger to come to the market, so Ford could be giving itself an edge in the marketing game.

Overall Toyota was the biggest force in the market again in 2017, selling 123,559 passenger cars and LCVs and increasing its sales by 9.35%. Volkswagen was a long way behind with 76,154 vehicles, up 1.71% on 2016 but with sales of its Amarok a fraction of those of its big bakkie rivals, it is worth looking at how it stacked up in the passenger car market.

The Volkswagen Polo eclipsed everything else, ensuring VW remained the top passenger car brand in SA. The company sold 28,402 Polo Vivos in 2017, marginally down on 2016, and a further 22,916 Polos. Polo sales dropped only slightly but remained high, despite the fact that the new Polo will be launched in SA next week.

Toyota tries to keep up, and here we have our usual issue with the brand that they unfairly group together Corolla, Auris and Quest sales to show a figure of 19,264 units.