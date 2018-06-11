Officials raid home of Audi CEO Rupert Stadler as part of ‘dieselgate’ fraud saga

Frankfurt am Main — German prosecutors said on Monday that they had raided the home of Rupert Stadler, CEO of Volkswagen (VW) subsidiary Audi, over suspicion of fraud related to diesel emissions cheating by the firm.

"Since May 30 the CEO Audi, Rupert Stadler, and another member of the current executive board have been regarded as suspects," prosecutors in Bavarian capital Munich said in a statement.

"They are each accused of fraud as well as indirectly falsifying certifications. This relates to bringing diesel vehicles fitted with manipulative emissions management software into circulation on the European market."

The homes of both Stadler and the other board member had been searched Monday for evidence, they added.

An Audi spokesperson said the firm was co-operating with prosecutors’ investigation.

The latest probe follows a mass recall ordered by German authorities earlier in June of about 60,000 Audi A6 and A7 cars across Europe to remove illegal emissions control software, while prosecutors raided offices and the homes of some workers in February, March and April.