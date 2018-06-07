Brave return to Chapman’s Peak

Many people will remember the famous advert by Mercedes-Benz after motorist Christopher White crashed down the side of Chapman’s Peak in Cape Town.

The ad is often still discussed by marketing people because it was in the days when competitive advertising was still allowed and not long after Mercedes ran its ad, BMW and then Land Rover jumped on the chance to push their own brands.

The original Mercedes ad aired in 1990 but now the company has taken White back to Chapman’s Peak.

In a dramatic documentary-style content piece, Mercedes-Benz takes viewers on a journey along the windy mountain pass with White, survivor of a crash 30 years ago that saw him lose control of his beloved Mercedes after a moment’s inattention and plummet the equivalent of 30-stories onto the jagged rocks below — a crash he survived only because he was wearing his seatbelt, and according to Mercedes, because he was driving one of their cars.

Fast forward to 2018 and the latest generation Mercedes S-Class is the latest rendition on the road to autonomous driving and White places his trust in the brand that saved his life 30 years ago, by taking his hands off the wheel to let the car drive him along the road that nearly took his life. Telling White the company believes the S-Class is the most intelligent car in the world didn’t allay his fears. The drive had to be felt to be believed.

At the start of the content piece, which is available online, viewers feel White’s terror and his unwillingness to trust the technology. But in the closing frames, White puts his trust in the car.

Brad Reilly, executive creative director at Net#work BBDO, which created the documentary, says the decision to launch it instead of a more traditional 30-second ad-spot is brave in a world of selective viewers and channel-hoppers.