VW Amarok: Tough workhorse is cut out for the job at hand

Not long after our Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI was tasked with lugging and carting 10 foldable tables, than a friend rang up to ask for assistance with moving house.

Fortunately, it was only a stone’s throw between houses, effectively in the same complex, which still required moving those cumbersome pieces of furniture. The fridge, for instance, is arguably one of the most awkward items to transport, but it was no match for the Amarok, which simply lapped it up together with other odds and ends packed into boxes.

A queen-sized bed and two single beds were also loaded with ease. It took just over two hours to move houses. A task, as many would attest, can easily take an entire weekend.

As we have proven previously, the model managed to lug everything without breaking a sweat and, to be frank, it felt as though the vehicle wasn’t fully utilised such was the doddle of this task. Perhaps we need to hitch a trailer next time around, load that and the load bins to the hilt and nose the vehicle up an incline to see how it fares. What with a 3,500kg towing capacity, I have little doubt the vehicle will manage that task with ease.