Powerful Amarok proves it brings a load to the table

No sooner had our Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI arrived than it was given its first major task of lugging some foldable catering tables for the folks.

Having a bakkie in the fleet is definitely a boon as you never know when you might require its services. So it was that I nosed our German bakkie towards the China Mall at Crown Mines, in Johannesburg, where 10 tables awaited me.

I arrived at the shopping mecca not sure how big these tables would be and whether they would fit in the load bin.

I must admit, the thought of having to make at least two trips did cross my mind, so I had primed myself for a long day on the road, carting tables between my folks’ place on the East Rand and Crown Mines — a good 35km each way.

We began packing the tables into the loadbox in a stacked configuration and then a few to the side. I sighed with relief when all 10 tables fitted in comfortably. All that was required was to tie them down so they would not move around during transportation and place the requisite red triangle as I had to keep the tailgate open.

It turned out to be a breeze as the vehicle lugged the load as if it was carrying bales of wool, thanks to the 580Nm made by the engine from as low as 2,000r/min.