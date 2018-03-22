Could X-Class lift bakkie segment to next level?

Finally, Mercedes-Benz’s commercial vehicle division has announced pricing for its X-Class bakkie, which will be officially launched in SA at the beginning of May.

While the X-Class is based on the underpinnings of the Nissan Navara, the manufacturer has been at pains to explain how it is different from its donor car.

We were given a taste of the bakkie in 2017, albeit in the passenger seat.

The cabin, for the most part, is more three-pointed star with model specific instrumentation, air vents and the like, but we are yet to get behind the wheel to see if the drive polish warrants the extra capital outlay over essentially every other bakkie in the market.

Following our brief encounter with the new bakkie, we estimated it would cost about R700,000 when it launches in SA and, judging by the pricing below, we were not far off.

FOUR MODELS

According to the company, four models will be offered initially in the form of the X220d 4X2 Progressive Manual — R642,103; the X250d 4X2 Progressive Automatic — R694,025; the X250d 4X4 Progressive Manual (optional Automatic) — R696,785 and the X250d 4X4 Power Manual (optional Automatic) — R791,315.

For those with a penchant for more power and refinement, the X350d powered by a 3.0l V6 turbodiesel variant will be made available in the fourth quarter of 2018. The likely cost — a ball-park figure according to a company spokesperson — is an eye-watering R950,000, which will make it the most expensive bakkie in SA. The most expensive bakkie now sold here is the Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI Extreme at R784,400.