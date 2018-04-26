Amarok targets Mercedes with more power

Volkswagen has brought some German engineering to the fold courtesy of the Amarok, while Mercedes-Benz will soon launch the X-Class on our shores. As you can gather, it is a mixed bag of choices that caters for a diverse audience with varying tastes and preference.

Since the launch of the Amarok V6 in May 2017, the model has stamped its authority as the most powerful bakkie in the segment, thanks to its lusty 3.0l V6 TDI. To retain that crown, the model will be updated in the fourth quarter in SA when it gets more power — 190kW (200kW in overboost) and 580Nm, which is a significant jump from the current model’s 165kW (180kW in overboost) and 540Nm.

You might be wondering why the upgrade in power? We are not complaining, of course, but there is method to the madness on Volkswagen’s part. You see, when the flagship X-Class, the X350d, arrives later this year, it will sport a 190kW and 560Nm 3.0l V6 engine, aiming squarely at the Amarok V6.