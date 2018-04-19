New focus on design and technology

Ford has finally released full details of one of its bestselling nameplates, the Focus, which has over the years provided good value for money, technology, efficiency and, more importantly, driver enjoyment usually not found in this segment.

With the new model, Ford says it is aiming to make the car even better than its predecessor by adopting something called a "human-centric" approach that will see the expansion of the model range. This will include the first Focus Active crossover variant, while the upmarket Vignale will also be offered although, like the Focus station wagon, the Vignale is not likely to make it to SA.

The Focus features a Eurocentric inspired design with Volvo-esque headlights, hints of the Hyundai i30 viewed side on and a BMW style C-pillar. These, of course, are not bad attributes — in fact, quite the contrary. According to the company, the design represents a new direction for the model and the team was given free rein.

"Our all-new Ford Focus is the pinnacle of technology and driving appeal in its segment," says Joe Bakaj, vice-president, product development, Ford of Europe. "The chance to build a new car from a fresh piece of paper does not come around often. We grabbed it with both hands, to develop the best mid-size family car money can buy."

Built at the company’s Saarlouis plant in Germany, the all-new Focus is the first vehicle globally to be based on Ford’s new C2 platform designed to improve crash performance, deliver more interior space for Ford’s mid-size models without negatively impacting exterior dimensions and support improved aerodynamics for better fuel efficiency.

Variety of engines