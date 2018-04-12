Consumer watchdog’s report on burning Ford Kuga SUVs due soon

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) will make public by mid-May its long-awaited report on whether Ford SA and its sister companies are guilty of “prohibited conduct” with respect to the scores of Kuga SUVs that caught fire.

Commission spokesman Trevor Hattingh told TimesLIVE the report had been completed.

“It’s currently being subjected to an internal process of approving the findings and recommendations‚ and engaging with the subject of the investigation (Ford).”

The commission agreed to let Ford SA have sight of the draft findings and recommendations before the final approval of the report.

Among the allegations probed was that the 2013 and 2014 1.6 petrol-model Kugas were recalled in other markets and then sold in SA.

Ford SA finally recalled 4‚556 of the affected vehicles in January 2017‚ by which time almost 50 of them had had what Ford called “thermal incidents”.