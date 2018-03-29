Audi promises surge of electric vehicles

Embattled Audi boss Rupert Stadler used the company’s annual conference to announce a swooping, sexy battery-electric vehicle (BEV) flagship for the brand will be on sale by 2020.

The four-door E-tron GT will be sold through the Audi Sport high-performance offshoot and will be Audi’s third full BEV after the E-tron SUV which is coming to SA in 2019 and the E-tron Sportback that will follow it.

The E-tron GT has already been given the green light for production, based on the platform and electric vehicle technology of the E-tron crossover.

"It’s a car that thrills at first glance, a fully electric gran turismo that stands for a new kind of sportiness," Stadler says.

"This highly emotive spearhead from Audi Sport is to be produced at our Böllinger Höfe plant near Neckarsulm as of 2020. This prototype gives you a preview of the world premiere in Brussels this summer.

"It proves that electric drive can also deliver high performance. I am sure this sporty four-door will certainly have many fans and customers. We will lead our high-performance brand Audi Sport into the electric future with models like this."

While Stadler was coy on details, sources insist the E-tron GT will use a variant of the E-tron SUV’s asynchronous motor powertrain, with one electric motor on the front axle and one for each rear wheel.