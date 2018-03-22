Companies

BMW won’t mass produce EVs until 2020 as scaling up now would not be profitable

22 March 2018 - 16:14 Edward Taylor
The assembly line where the BMW X4 is made at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. File photo: REUTERS
The assembly line where the BMW X4 is made at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. File photo: REUTERS

Frankfurt — BMW will not mass produce electric vehicles (EVs) until 2020 because its current technology is not profitable enough to scale up for volume production, its CEO Harald Krüger said on Thursday.

Munich-based BMW unveiled its first battery EV in 2013, and has been working on different generations of battery, software and electric-motor technology since then.

The i8 Roadster model, due to hit showrooms in May, is equipped with what BMW calls its fourth-generation electric-drive technology. Advances in the understanding of battery raw materials and chemistry has increased its range by 40% over the previous version, BMW said.

The company is working to make EV technology more modular and scalable to make mass production commercially viable. "We wanted to wait for the fifth generation to be much more cost competitive," Krüger told analysts in Munich. "We do not want to scale up with the fourth generation."

The cost advantage between BMW’s fourth and fifth generation EV technology was a "two-digit number" in percent terms, Krüger said, but did not offer precise figures. "If you want to win the race, you must be the most cost-competitive in the segment, otherwise you cannot scale up the volume."

BMW is working on a sixth generation of its technology and is investing a three-digit-million euro amount in battery cell research to better understand mass production, the company said.

BMW makes electric cars at 10 plants across the world but has focused mainly on hybrids, which combine combustion engines with battery-powered electric motors, rather than vehicles reliant solely on batteries for their power. It said it wanted to add 25 new electrified models by 2025, of which 12 vehicles will be full battery-powered electric variants.

Thanks to a new production method available from 2020 onwards, BMW will be able to make all its cars with pure electric, hybrid or combustion engine variants. In 2019, BMW will start making a fully electric Mini at its plant on the outskirts of the British city of Oxford, and will start production of a battery-powered electric version of the X3 off-roader in 2020.

The company is increasing the number of factories where it makes the X3 off-roader. This year it will start making it in China and SA, in addition to Spartanburg in the US. Krüger said that BMW has chosen Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) as its partner in China for battery cell production.

Reuters

Aiming for pole position in growing electrified market

Mark Smyth spoke with Jonathan Goodman of Polestar on the company’s plans and challenges
Life
7 days ago

Porsche is joining the electric highway

Stefan Weckbach, head of battery-electric vehicles at Porsche outlines the company’s strategy and the progress on the Mission E
Life
7 days ago

VW takes on Tesla in push for electric cars

The German manufacturer plans to produce as many as 3-million electric cars a year by 2025
Companies
8 days ago

SA motorists not prepared to give up on diesel — but happy about dashcams

An Automobile Association survey shows that 37% of motorists would still choose diesel vehicles, despite their steep decline in Europe due to ...
National
14 days ago

Creator of Dyson appliances to expand into electric vehicles

Billionaire vacuum cleaner designer James Dyson plans to open a second research centre
Companies
20 days ago

Poles power up electric car for expedition across the continent

A group of Polish adventurers are attempting to be the first to cross Africa in an electric vehicle
Life
21 days ago

Tesla a hit in Germany, which is the fastest-growing region for electric vehicles

With additional charging sites and improving products — and improved government input — this year will see Germany become the ...
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
White elephant ‘will be a black elephant spewing ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Acsa staff in push to have CEO removed
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Sasfin to fight credit-loss fraud in court
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Door left open on black mine ownership
Companies / Mining
5.
Tencent to future-proof, but at a cost
Companies

Related Articles

Aiming for pole position in growing electrified market
Life / Motoring

Porsche is joining the electric highway
Life / Motoring

VW takes on Tesla in push for electric cars
Companies

Tesla’s Musk calls out China’s uneven trade rules and asks Trump for help
World

US automotive companies griping that Nafta could cripple the industry
World / Americas

SA motorists not prepared to give up on diesel — but happy about dashcams
National

Elon Musk’s Tesla loses the lead in residential solar energy in the US
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.