VW takes on Tesla in push for electric cars

VW’s share price was up 0.4% to €159.14 at 12.50pm in Frankfurt, narrowing the stock’s drop in 2018 to 4.4%.

Pressure has intensified on VW to overhaul its line-up. The diesel-cheating scandal, which erupted in September 2015, sparked a backlash over the technology, including potential urban driving bans.

Diesel is key to efforts to meet tighter environmental targets because of its fuel efficiency, even though it emits smog-causing nitrogen oxides. VW reaffirmed its backing for the technology, with Mueller calling it "part of the solution," even as Toyota Motor pulls diesel cars from its line-up in Europe, the main market for the vehicles.

As part of VW’s €20bn push into electric cars, it is setting up a standalone subbrand for battery-powered vehicles. The first model with the ID nameplate will be the Neo hatchback, which goes on sale in 2020. The Audi luxury marque is set to begin deliveries later in 2018 of the all-electric E-Tron SUV.

Even with the battery supply deals, one of the largest purchasing tenders in the automotive industry, VW’s power supply issues are still far from over. The company, which has struggled to secure sources of cobalt, a component for modern batteries, said that it is working on ways to reduce the amount of the element needed for its cars.

Producing the powerpacks itself is not on the cards. "This is not one of our core competencies," said Mueller, who faces pressure from employee representatives to invest in battery-cell production. Chinese manufacturer CATL, which Mueller confirmed as one of VW’s future battery providers, is considering a site in Europe for its first overseas plant, chairman Zeng Yuqun said a week ago.

Even with its push to ramp up electric car production and avoid penalties from tighter environmental regulations, VW plans to rein in expenditure.

Development spending declined 3.9% to €13.1bn in 2017, equivalent to 6.7% of sales. The company reiterated a target to lower that ratio to 6% by 2020.

Managing the technology shift requires an intense focus on maintaining profitability from VW’s current line-up.

The German manufacturer predicts an operating margin this year of 6.5%-7.5% of revenue, compared with 7.4% in 2017.

Bloomberg