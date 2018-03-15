Porsche is joining the electric highway

This does lead to another question though in that how can it still have the sound of Porsche if it has no sound? Will the company create fake sounds to try to appease different owners?

"Porsche is unlikely to lower itself to gimmicks of this kind or use sound effects to mimic a bubbling eight-cylinder. But we will give due consideration to sound as an emotional factor in the Mission E, using the design approach typical of Porsche and incorporating a clear reference to the technology."

It will be interesting to see, or rather hear just what the engineers manage to come up with there, but the future is not just about electrification, with various levels of autonomous driving having to be incorporated in new models.

"Porsche drivers want to drive. They don’t want their vehicles to do the job for them. That is the unmistakable outcome of all our discussions with customers. But I don’t think that goes against what we’re trying to do," he says, echoing what Motor News was told in 2016 by Porsche boss Oliver Blume.

"First and foremost because no one believes cars will be able to drive themselves completely in the short or medium term. And as I said, that’s not what Porsche customers want anyway. They want their cars to do the boring jobs which are no fun for anyone, like inching along in a traffic jam or looking for a parking space, for example."

Finally, just how big does Weckbach think the market is going to be for EVs, especially given the widely different forecasts from industry representatives and analysts?

"By 2025, up to 25% of vehicles in developed markets might be electrically powered. This figure depends to a large extent on the wider context, however; the charging infrastructure, government funding or regulations and price trends for components, to name a few factors. We’re ready for whatever comes our way."

This readiness is a theme running through most car makers as they prepare for any major shift-change in the market demands. It looks unlikely that SA will be anywhere near as ready as the industry but whether the infrastructure exists or not, it is clear that some car companies will be plugging into the future regardless.