Life / Motoring

INTERVIEW

Aiming for pole position in growing electrified market

Mark Smyth spoke with Jonathan Goodman of Polestar on the company’s plans and challenges

15 March 2018 - 05:56 Mark Smyth
Jonathan Goodman, chief operating officer at Polestar. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
Jonathan Goodman, chief operating officer at Polestar. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

The chief operating officer of Polestar, Volvo’s electrified brand, has told Motor News that the new models will have the "unique attributes of Polestar with the underpinnings of Volvo".

We spoke with Jonathan Goodman while he was at the recent Geneva motor show and he says that Polestar is "like a 90-year-old start-up", referring to the new brand being part of the 90-year-old Volvo car company. He says that it was always the vision to make Polestar a standalone brand, after it was initially a performance division along the lines of BMW’s M or Mercedes’ AMG.

Goodman says it would have been difficult for Volvo to launch a performance car brand, but through its strategy of electrification Polestar can be something very different. However, there are challenges such as the low level of awareness of the new brand compared to rivals. "We have to be pragmatic," he told us, adding there is real excitement in the firm at the fact that they were an actual brand being represented at Geneva.

The company will have its first production facility up and running in the middle of 2018 and its first car, the Polestar 1, will hit the market in the middle of 2019 with initial production being 500 units per year.

The Polestar 1. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
The Polestar 1. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

Goodman says Polestar will use a similar deposit-based ordering system to Tesla, with deposit books opening shortly at €2,500, but before you get excited, there are currently no plans to bring the brand to SA.

That is mainly because SA is not seen as being ready for electric vehicles when it comes to infrastructure, although the possibility that Polestar models will be offered on a subscription basis, similar to cellphone contracts, could also be a hindrance in a country where ownership is still a priority.

The timelines to market are tight, says Goodman, but there is an element of sharing with Volvo, particularly when it comes to technology. The platform will be the same Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) that Volvo uses for many of its models and in the case of the Polestar 1, the petrol engine will be Volvo’s. Goodman says 50% of the model will be Polestar specific.

While it was expected that Polestar would be an electric-only brand, the Polestar 1, revealed in Shanghai in 2017, is a hybrid model. Goodman says that from a customer perspective this represents the best of both worlds, which he says is something that is particularly reassuring in the Gran Turismo (GT) coupe segment.

Goodman also promises that the Polestar models will be "real drivers’ cars".

The main challenge now is to deal with the speed at which technology and the industry is changing. The company is looking at virtual dealerships, but Goodman says that in 2020 there will be dedicated Polestar retail operations, mainly in urban centres. He says they want to do things differently for their customers, even to the degree that Polestar sales people will not work on commission to ensure the highest level of customer service.

The Polestar 1 is only the beginning and all-electric models will follow. The Polestar 2 is already in development but Goodman would not divulge any details on the next vehicle in the line-up. Perhaps by the time that is released, SA might be a bit more ready to receive it.

Italians make a comeback

Alfa Romeo is set to make a return to F1 in 2018
Life
3 months ago

Volkswagen building local

Volkswagen is following through on its give-the-markets-what-they-want strategy
Life
3 months ago

Volvo boosts performance for electric pole position

Polestar has unveiled its first, standalone, full production car, the Polestar 1, writes Lerato Matebese
Life
4 months ago

Volvo seeking pole position

Volvo’s performance division, Polestar, will reveal it first unique model
Life
4 months ago

Volvo to switch to electrified cars from 2019

The brand was taken over by the Chinese automotive giant Geely in 2010
Life
8 months ago

Volvo ushers in the end of combustion-only cars

All cars in the Volvo Cars product line will be either electric or hybrid within a few years
Companies
8 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Testing Maserati’s limits in a winter landscape
Life / Motoring
2.
BMW’s latest X3 is setting the bar in all ways ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Cars can — and should — be as safe as houses
Opinion
4.
Geneva glitz can’t hide electric car angst
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Italians make a comeback
Life / Motoring

Volkswagen building local
Life / Motoring

Volvo boosts performance for electric pole position
Life / Motoring

Volvo seeking pole position
Life / Motoring

Volvo to switch to electrified cars from 2019
Life / Motoring

Volvo ushers in the end of combustion-only cars
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.