LONG-TERM FLEET
The touchy co-existence of humans and machine
Mark Smyth looks at some of the safety and autonomous tech in our long-term Ford Kuga
Everyone’s talking about autonomous technology when it comes to cars. There are those who reckon we can do away with the human driver tomorrow and those who say no machine can interpret situations in the way a human can. There are a whole lot of different opinions in between, of course, as well as different levels of autonomous driving.
Many people do not realise they already have some autonomous capability in their car.
Our long-term Ford Kuga is an example of that with its adaptive cruise control. Set the speed and distance to the car in front and the car will maintain speed and distance, slowing when it needs to and accelerating when there is an opportunity to do so.
Adaptive or radar cruise control has been around for years. When we had an Audi A4 Avant with the technology in its early years it would get so nervous of the mountains on the N1 driving into the Western Cape that eventually it would just switch off and let the human do it. The technology is better now.
It is also tied in with two other safety and autonomous items in the Kuga. One is brilliant, one not so much.
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) uses a camera to monitor the road ahead and decide when a frontal impact looks imminent. The car will apply the brakes, usually quicker than a human can. Johannesburg is a great place to test it with taxis and other vehicles that stop suddenly, but it is not without its issues.
AEB also works with the adaptive cruise to maintain the following distance. When someone invades your following distance, the car brakes. I find myself turning the system off, not through any fault of the system, but because while autonomous technology and humans share the roads, things will never be perfect.
It also gets upset, like when I’m driving into the office car park. The barrier goes up and I move but because the barrier is still passing the camera at the point I start moving, the computer slams on the brakes.
Lane departure is another one and the Kuga has it, but you can switch it off. It’s a stepping-stone system to full self-driving tech but also a great safety feature. It monitors the lines on the road (where they are readable) and ensures the car stays within them. Again, not a new piece of tech but one which could save lives when drivers get fatigued.
It also gets confused and this is where responsible infrastructure planning and management comes in. Anyone who drives Grayston Drive in Sandton regularly will know that someone messed up and painted lines in the wrong place just before Grayston bridge. Fortunately they corrected their mistake but the remnants of the incorrect lines remain. This can leave the Kuga confused and it often vibrates and even gently nudges the steering wheel incorrectly.
Road managers and infrastructure planners need to understand the technology and ensure that even in a country like SA, where we have barely adopted the new tech, we begin now to cater for it in the future.
But car companies are not getting off scot-free either, in this case Ford. Because with all this tech, my wife discovered something that made her head hurt.
The Kuga allows you to wave your foot beneath the rear bumper to open the tailgate. It lets you do the same to close it, but if your foot moves while you are putting the shopping in then the tailgate can also close and it will only stop when it comes into contact with your head.
Seriously Ford, you have sensors that can read the white lines next to the car, they can see traffic approaching when you are reversing, but they can’t see a person’s head in the space beneath the tailgate? Fortunately no real harm done but tech needs to be practical.
